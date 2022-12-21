FC, Rangers to be deputed in Punjab ahead of PTI protest outside Governor House

Search

Imran Khan to announce ‘next plan of action’ tomorrow

Web Desk 08:56 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – The federal government has decided to deploy, Rangers, and paramilitary troops in Punjab as Imran Khan-led party set to hold a gathering outside Punjab Governor House on Thursday.

The crisis between Punjab and the federal government deepen since Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies and now PML-N and PPP have submitted a no-confidence motion against PTI-backed Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Reports in local media suggest that federal law enforcement agencies will take over security-related matters and enforcement of the constitution and law in the country’s most populated region.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also directed the newly appointed Chief Secretary and Punjab IGP to maintain law and order, ensuring people's lives and property and perform their duties according to the constitution and law.

It was reported that PML-N also mulls consultation over governor rule in Punjab over Governor’s orders to de-notify CM Elahi. The federal government holds the right to impose governor rule if the election of the new chief minister is delayed after Elahi’s de-notification, reports said.

On the other hand, leaders of the former ruling party announced to hold a gathering outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday as Chairman Imran Khan will address supporters and announce the next ‘plan of action.

Earlier, it was reported that FC troops sealed entry points leading to the Parliament House in Islamabad for security reasons.  

25 terrorists killed in Pakistan Army operation at CTD compound in Bannu: DG ISPR

