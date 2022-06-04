PM Shehbaz formally empowers ISI to screen bureaucrats 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has notified the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for the screening of the government officials, giving a legal cover the system that was already in practice.

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 1 of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with notification No SRO 120 (1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (Officers Category) for induction, important posting/appointments and promotions,” read the notification issued by the PM’s Office.

Meanwhile, some senior bureaucrats are of the view that the Establishment Division should have issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) and amend the Appointments, Promotions and Transfer (APT) Rules to notify the ISI as SVA for the civil bureaucracy.