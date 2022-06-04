PM Shehbaz formally empowers ISI to screen bureaucrats 
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz formally empowers ISI to screen bureaucrats 
Source: Mian Shehbaz Sharif (Facebook)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has notified the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for the screening of the government officials, giving a legal cover the system that was already in practice. 

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 1 of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with notification No SRO 120 (1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (Officers Category) for induction, important posting/appointments and promotions,” read the notification issued by the PM’s Office.

Meanwhile, some senior bureaucrats are of the view that the Establishment Division should have issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) and amend the Appointments, Promotions and Transfer (APT) Rules to notify the ISI as SVA for the civil bureaucracy.

New DG ISI 'wants no media coverage' 08:13 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeen Anjum has asked all ...

More From This Category
Donald Blome assumes charge as new US ambassador ...
02:26 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
17 Pakistani students selected for US Future of ...
02:07 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
FIA seeks to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza in Rs16 ...
01:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Pakistan hosts 1.3 million Afghan refugees, ...
12:20 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Gas tariff up by 45% after petrol, electricity ...
11:10 AM | 4 Jun, 2022
Fire erupts at Lahore's Children Hospital (VIDEO)
09:30 AM | 4 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan fangirls over India's famous villain in viral video
03:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr