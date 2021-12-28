New DG ISI 'wants no media coverage'
RAWALPINDI – Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeen Anjum has asked all authorities concerned not to release to the media his pictures or video footage, taken during official meetings.
It was confirmed by a federal minister, on the condition of anonymity, to a publication on Monday, adding that this is for the same reason no any of his picture or video footage was shared with media.
A day earlier, the National Security Committee held a meeting and it was also attended by the spy chief. However, the video released by the Prime Minister’s Office does not show Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.
The minister said it’s a standing instruction for all concerned from the incumbent DG ISI not to release any of his pictures or video footage of any official meeting that he attends, The News reported.
Last month, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum assumed charge as new DG ISI, replacing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has been posted as Corps Commander, Peshawar.
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum takes charge as ISI DG 08:36 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has assumed charge as new director general of the ...
