Shoaib Malik ‘puts separation rumours with Sania Mirza to rest’

Ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza quite literally had the internet in a chokehold when rumours of their separation were circulated on social media platforms.

The couple's cryptic Instagram posts and refusal to address the matter publicly garnered a plethora of assumptions giving tabloids all the room to churn out divorce and cheating rumours.

With millions of people looking up to the iconic couple, their huge fandom had been praying for Mirza and Malik's reconciliation which now seems to have come true. Although both parties refused to give any concrete evidence or address the rumours earlier, they found a subtle way to deny the gossip altogether.

Malik recently updated his Instagram bio suggesting that he is 'husband to a superwoman.' This wholesome gesture by the 40-year-old cricketer has certainly been a breath of fresh air for the duo's family and friends.

For those unversed, Malik and Mirza tied the knot in 2010, and have been blessed with a son.