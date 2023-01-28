Search

Pakistan

PML-N not afraid of election, says Maryam Nawaz after reaching Lahore

Believes Ishaq Dar will fix the economy

28 Jan, 2023
Source: PML-N (Twitter)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said her party was not scared of elections, hoping that it will win majority seats in upcoming elections in Punjab.

Maryam, who reached Lahore earlier in the day from London after more than three months, was addressing public gathered to welcome him in the provincial capital.

She expressed her belief that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would put the worsening national economy of the country on track and urged people to have faith in his expertise. Blaming the previous government of PTI for economic crisis in the country, he said it will take time to steer the country out of worsening economic quagmire.

The senior party leader reiterated that Nawaz would return to Pakistan soon, saying her father’s popularity had risen despite the fact that his government was toppled thrice. Apparently hinting towards establishment, he said they removed the Nawaz Sharif’s government again and again but the people brought him power thrice.

Lamenting over the July 28, 2017 ruling to disqualify Nawaz Sharif in Panama case, he said Pakistan was unable to recovered since then.

Maryam vowed continue the efforts until Pakistan emerged successful in tackling the both political and economic challenges.

She said all those who are involved in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif will have to pay the price for their deeds. She said Imran Khan would reap what he has sowed.

The senior vice president of PML-N also thanked Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for posing their trust in her and assigned new responsibilities. 

During her stay in London, she was appointed as senior vice president of the PML-N with a task to re-organise the party. Besides the political activities, the 49-year-old underwent throat surgery in Geneva.

Lately, the deposed premier who is living in self-imposed exile chaired a party meeting to discuss the emerging political situation in Punjab and KP after the dissolution of local legislatures.

Last year in October, the senior politician left for London after getting her passport from the court.

