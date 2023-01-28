PML-N not afraid of election, says Maryam Nawaz after reaching Lahore

Believes Ishaq Dar will fix the economy
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said her party was not scared of elections, hoping that it will win majority seats in upcoming elections in Punjab.
Maryam, who reached Lahore earlier in the day from London after more than three months, was addressing public gathered to welcome him in the provincial capital.
She expressed her belief that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would put the worsening national economy of the country on track and urged people to have faith in his expertise. Blaming the previous government of PTI for economic crisis in the country, he said it will take time to steer the country out of worsening economic quagmire.
The senior party leader reiterated that Nawaz would return to Pakistan soon, saying her father’s popularity had risen despite the fact that his government was toppled thrice. Apparently hinting towards establishment, he said they removed the Nawaz Sharif’s government again and again but the people brought him power thrice.
Lamenting over the July 28, 2017 ruling to disqualify Nawaz Sharif in Panama case, he said Pakistan was unable to recovered since then.
Maryam vowed continue the efforts until Pakistan emerged successful in tackling the both political and economic challenges.
She said all those who are involved in conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif will have to pay the price for their deeds. She said Imran Khan would reap what he has sowed.
The senior vice president of PML-N also thanked Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for posing their trust in her and assigned new responsibilities.
During her stay in London, she was appointed as senior vice president of the PML-N with a task to re-organise the party. Besides the political activities, the 49-year-old underwent throat surgery in Geneva.
Lately, the deposed premier who is living in self-imposed exile chaired a party meeting to discuss the emerging political situation in Punjab and KP after the dissolution of local legislatures.
Last year in October, the senior politician left for London after getting her passport from the court.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
