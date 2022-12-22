Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS video

With successful dramas like Sang e Mah and Mere Humsafar under her belt, it is safe to say that this was Lollywood diva Hania Aamir's year.

Her recent drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ seems to be an intense love triangle. Written by Sidra Sehar Imran, who has previously given the trending hit Jalan, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha has been winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Hania Aamir also revealed her equation with co-stars Wahaj Ali and Zaaviyar Naumaan by sharing adorable videos.

On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.