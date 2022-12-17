Watch - Hania Aamir grooves to hit Bollywood songs
11:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Watch - Hania Aamir grooves to hit Bollywood songs
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has many accolades to her name but this year she stole the show with the most successful drama of the year 2022, ‘Mere Humsafar’.

With successful dramas like Sang e Mah and Mere Humsafar under her belt, it is safe to say that this was the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor's year.

Apart from her successful drama, Hania has been spreading positivity through social media with heartwarming notes of acceptance and showcasing some killer dance moves.

This time around, Hania and her friends Yashma Gill and Sabeena Syed made sure to groove on the SRK's popular songs and made it a blindfold challenge. 'we did the srk hook step challenge aka havoc', captioned the Dilruba star.

The dance video managed to gather more than 95,000 views and netizens also made sure to drop some fun comments under the post.

On the work front, Hania Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan.

