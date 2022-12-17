Maria B launches the Khunsa Fund to empower the intersex community 

Ace designer Maria B has launched the Khunsa Fund for the empowerment of the intersex community, days after she was subjected to backlash over her stance on the film Joyland.

As per her Instagram post, Khunsa Fund aims to empower transgender or their legal rights, employment, health, and education with Julie Khan as the ambassador.

'Delighted to announce the Khunsa Fund; the 1st ever empowerment initiative for our Intersex community with Julie Khan as the ambassador.

Aimed for the legal rights, employment, health & education of the intersex. Lots of wonderful stuff in store insha'Allah ????❤️????#mariab #mariabfatimab,' read her caption.

In another Instagram post, the ace designer and popular activist Julie Khan had a conversation around several heart touching topics.

'Conversations with @juliekha5 ???? Heart touching, honest and unfiltered. Truly inspirational #khunsafund #mariab', she wrote.

For the unversed, transgender activist Julie Khan rose to prominence when she delivers honest monologues critiquing Pakistan’s double standards. She is a Pakistani trans woman, a rape survivor, and a Trans Rights Activist who understands and is burning with the knowledge of what is wrong with this country we call our home.