Dur-e-Fishan Saleem leaves fans rolling with laughter with new BTS video
Share
Despite being a relatively new face in the world of glitz and glam, the gorgeous Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has proved to be quite the star performer.
This comes as no surprise given that the young actress is drop-dead gorgeous and her strong onscreen presence proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.
The Bharas actress might be a stunner on-screen who dabbles in serious roles but her off-screen persona is super refreshing and relatable. The BTS clip from her recent video for Mashion is going viral and needless to say, it's uproarious. The video shows a bare-faced Dur e Fishan hilariously struggling to translate her beauty routine into Urdu
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan is currently starring opposite Danish Taimoor in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the latter play an entitled and abusive character.
While the show has been drawing widespread criticism for its problematic storyline, it has gained popularity among the masses.
Dur-e-Fishan stuns fans with latest pictures 06:14 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has proved to be quite the star performer despite being a relatively new face in the ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Another fuel price hike likely as petroleum levy set to rise on IMF ...07:52 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan, UK ink repatriation agreement on convicted criminals07:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Govt to seek public opinion for new uniform of Punjab Police07:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
-
- ‘Not answerable to you’: Imran Khan refuses to provide info to ...06:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
-
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with new clicks04:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Dur-e-Fishan Saleem leaves fans rolling with laughter with new BTS ...06:20 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022