‘Not answerable to you’: Imran Khan refuses to provide info to FIA in foreign funding case
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was not obligated to provide any information to the federal investigators in the prohibited funding case.
In a written response to the FIA's notice, the defiant politician trahsed FIA's request to provide his personal banking details, maintaining that he is not answerable to the investigation agency.
The reply to the notice was sent by former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on behalf of the party and its chairman.
Furthermore, the PTI chief warned the federal investigative agency of legal action if it did not withdraw the notice within two days.
Khan termed the notice ‘malicious’, saying FIA does not have the authority to take action under the Political Parties Order 2002. He added that the top electoral body issued a report and not a decision in the prohibited funding case.
The development comes as the investigation agency sought details of PTI’s bank accounts from the party chief under investigation into foreign funding.
FIA earlier formed a special monitoring team, for a detailed probe into the prohibited funding case against the former ruling party.
