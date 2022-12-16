'Live a free life' - Hania Aamir pens a heartfelt note for artists

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The 25-year-old always stands out due to her bubbly persona and perfect acting skills.

The Mere Humsafar penned a heartfelt note where she finds it sad that an artist is often recognised as an entertainer first instead of a human.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir shared a clip of herself with a note for all artists.

She wrote,“I see artists worried about their work, their career, their persona, their beauty and barely ever about their mind, their heart, their peace. Take some time out for yourself. Make mistakes and take chances and realise you’re only human.”

Talking more about the video, she said that she took a trip to the beach on an evening knowing it would get dark by the time she reaches but found “pure bliss” and felt alive.

'Star gazing, listening to your favourite songs, away from judgy eyes, away from the pressures of constantly being perfect. Make some decisions for your soul. Talk to yourself. Ask yourself if you feel good. Take care of the artist in you. The artist who knows creativity and not the facade of creativity.”

For her, it’s important to “separate yourself from the pressures of matching the worldly and cultural standards,” listen to yourself, your heart and body because that will bring you patience, happiness and contentment.'

On the work front, Hania Aamir is all set to appear in the next serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan.

She gained rose to fame with her serial Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Ishqiya, and Mere Humsafar. She has also appeared in several Pakistani movies including Na Maloom Afraad 2, Superstar, and Parde Mein Rehne Do

