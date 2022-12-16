Saba Faisal regrets publicly severing ties with son Salman and his wife Neha

Veteran actor Saba Faisal has lately been quite prominent on social media after announcing that her family has severed ties with her son Salman Faisal and his wife of four years, Neha Salman.

After equal amounts of backlash and support, the Habs actor requested her audience to stop passing “judgmental comments” on her distressing situation. Later, she removed the video from her Instagram handle.

In her recent appearance in the Nadir Ali podcast, Saba got candid about her recent controversy. Discussing her mistake of posting the video publicly, she regretted putting her family matters into the public domain.

Addressing the backlash, Saba discussed that people have forgotten the difference between on-screen and off-screen persona. Since she plays a negative mother-in-law on television, she thinks people might think that she is a negative persona in real life, but that's not the case.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @bubb.ly782

Moreover, Saba also said that the way she has brought her children up is visible in how they stand by their relationships like her son Salman has stood by his wife Neha. Shedding light on her son's marriage,  Saba reveals that she is the one who selected Neha as her daughter-in-law and this was not a decision solely made by her son.

Wrapping up the conversation, the Raqeeb Se actor added that she does not put one person as responsible for this fiasco and both Neha and Salman have equal responsibility for the decisions they take. 

On the work front, Saba has appeared in over 20 Pakistani dramas. Ishq Tamasha, Ghalati and Badzaat are among her hits.

The Humsafar actress is widely recognized for essaying complicated and strict mother/mother-in-law characters but the 64-year-old actress is entirely different off-screen.

Saba, who is a loving mother of three, has been pretty close to her children despite her exhausting schedule. 

