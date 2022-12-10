Saba Faisal deletes her video messages about son, daughter-in-law 
Saba Faisal deletes her video messages about son, daughter-in-law 
Pakistani actress Saba Faisal has now deleted all the videos in which she announced that her family has severed ties with son Salman Faisal and his wife of four years, Neha Malik.

The actress had posted a video a few days ago in which she announced that she had dissociated herself from her son and daughter-in-law. In another video, she alleged that Neha had mentally tortured the family. In reply, Neha had also criticised her mother-in-law and sister-in-law Sadia Faisal.

Now, Saba has asked her fans to understand their situation and not to spread rumours about the family on social media and her daughter-in-law Neha Malik.

'Kise ko samjhanay aur character par keecharh uchalnay main FARQ hota hai,, Is FARQ ko samjhain plz????I hope you all understand ,,,,,,,@sadiafaisalofficial @salmanfaisal666 @arslan_faisal @braindrains4 @thecolorpalettebysana,,,,READ THE CAPTION and pray for my family????????????'

In a three-minute-long video, the Dil-e-Momin actor had revealed that she has severed ties with her son, Salman Faisal and his wife of four years, Neha Salman, due to irrevocable differences.

The rumours regarding issues between Saba and Neha had been making rounds on social media for months.

