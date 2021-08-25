Taylor Swift joins TikTok

TikTok is becoming the most trending social network in the world. Celebrities from all over the globe have been joining the medium and now music sensation Taylor Swift is the newest addition to the list.

The 31-year-old's massive fan following were delighted to find their favourite singer on the video-sharing app.

The Love Story hitmaker left the internet into a frenzy when she joined TikTok. Wrecking storm, she became the fastest user to amass a whopping 100k followers in just 34 minutes after her first upload.

As soon as she dropped her first TikTok, fans were left bedazzled after seeing the video of their favourite singer.

Earlier, the Grammy Award winner surprised fans as she announced the vinyl pre-order for Red (Taylor’s Version), the second of her re-recorded albums to be released, allowing the star to own her masters.

