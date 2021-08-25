Arshi Khan calls off engagement to Afghan cricketer after Taliban takeover
02:37 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Arshi Khan calls off engagement to Afghan cricketer after Taliban takeover
Bigg Boss famed Arshi Khan recently revealed that she was all set to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer chosen by her family.

But, now her family have to call off the engagement amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan after the rapid Taliban takeover.

The 31-year-old revealed, “I was to get engaged in October with an Afghanistan cricketer. He had been chosen by my father. But after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, we may have to put an end to the relationship.” Arshi said

Without revealing the name, she revealed that the Afghan cricketer was a good friend and they used to talk on the phone.

But, now due to the ongoing crisis, the family will not agree to the following relationship and will find another suitable match in India.

While talking to the Indian media, the model also revealed that people 'unnecessarily troll' her over her citizenship. Born in Afghanistan, Arshi maintained she is an Indian citizen despite the fact that she has often been misunderstood as a Pakistani citizen living in India.

Arshi is famous for her appearance on the popular Bigg Boss 11 along with Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. She returned for Bigg Boss 14 as a "challenger".

