Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam jump to career-best Test rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan’s young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has risen to a career-best 8th position in the ICC Test bowling rankings following his 10-wicket haul against the Windies in the second match.

Afridi's match haul of 10 for 94 helped him achieving the feat, whereas seasoned cricketer Fawad Alam 124 in the first innings took him up 34 places to the 21st spot.

Afridi's best was 18th, while Alam's previous best in the ICC rankings was 47th in May this year. Afridi, the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in the rankings, was named both player of the match and player of the series, which was leveled by Men in Green in the second game.

To mark Afridi’s feat, the International Cricket Council also changed the Twitter cover.

Meanwhile, Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also moved up one position to reach seventh after scoring 75 and 33, while the latter for another time entered the top 20 list as he placed at number 19 after making 31 and 10.

Nauman Ali, who picked top scorer Holder, also improved four places to reach the 44th spot after his three-wicket haul in the recent series.

On the other side, West Indies players also got a slight improvement in rankings as Jason Holder went up six places to 37th position among batters while 19-year-old Jayden Seales, who took 11 wickets in the series, advanced four slots to 54th among bowlers.