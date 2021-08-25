Pakistan beat Windies in 2nd Test to draw the series

KINGSTON – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a ten-wicket haul as Men in Green bowled out the hosts for 219 and win the second Test by 109 runs to level the two-match series.

The young Afridi registered career-best bowling figures (10-94) in Test cricket. It seemed earlier that the weather would ruin the desperate push for victory however he came back for a final spell with the second new ball to take the last two wickets and give Pakistan a tremendous triumph.

After lunch on Day 5, Windies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite to Nauman Ali with Fawad Alam taking a simple catch at point. Nauman, the First Pakistan Left-Arm Spinner to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, took Pakistan closer to equalize the Test series 1-1.

Meanwhile, former captain Jason Holder battled with 47 runs but Nauman’s breakthrough took him up in a short time. Skipper Brathwaite survived on a dropped catch and put a fight for the hosts as they scored 113/5 till lunch on the last day of the second game.

Set to chase a target of 329, the homeland team was unlucky to lose their opener Kieran Powell for 23 on a run-out as they finished Day 4 at 49-1.

Pakistan win the second ICC World Test Championship series match against West Indies to draw the series 1-1



Coming out to bat on the last day, the hosts lost Alzarri Joseph in quick time while Hasan Ali followed the footsteps of star player Afridi and bagged Bonner on an LBW to reduce West Indies 69-3.

Brathwaite looked to rebuild the inning with Jermaine Blackwood as they scored 28 runs together but Nauman Ali struck Blackwood.

Starting the day at 49 for one and facing the unlikely target of 329, the hosts were again let down by their top-order batting, sliding to 113 for six in mid-afternoon despite a battling 39 from the captain.

Earlier, Babar Azam led Pakistan, lost the first game but clinched the second and shares the honours with Windies.