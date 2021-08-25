PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan’s first-ever ‘Smart Forest’ in Sheikhupura
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s first ‘Smart Forest’ by planting a tree in Rakh Jhok Forest, Sheikhupura.
The smart forest is a project of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) which covered around 24,000 kanals of land.
The forest is equipped with modern-day technology sensors and surveillance systems. Tech giant Huawei will reportedly sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become a smart partner in the eco friendly project.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI inaugurates Pakistan’s first ‘Smart Forest’ by planting a tree in #RakhJhokForest Sheikhupura.https://t.co/vPUDahU2p3— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 25, 2021
The premier will also pay a brief visit to the provincial capital today where he will chair sessions and hold separate meetings with the CM Punjab and cabinet members.
Reports cited that CM Buzdar will brief Imran Khan about the overall administrative and political situation of the province. Khan would also be briefed on the Covid vaccination campaign.
Besides the official meetings, PM will also attend Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore. The convention will highlight the steps taken by the incumbent government over the last three years for the promotion of quality education.
PM Imran inaugurates world's biggest Miyawaki ... 05:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the world's largest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore ...
