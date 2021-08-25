FM Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan on first leg of four-nation visit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reached Dushanbe to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi, who embarked on a four-nation tour, called on Sirojiddin Muhriddin while he will meet President Emomali Rahmon later today. "Pakistan looks forward to continuing to work together with Tajikistan for a coordinated response to developments in Afghanistan and for regional peace, stability and connectivity", Qureshi wrote in a tweet.

A statement from the Foreign Office cited “During the visit, the foreign minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations.”

It further added that “Pakistan believed that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region and It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity.”

“Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners. The foreign minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia.” it concluded.

The multi-nation visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister is aimed at holding consultation with the neighbouring states to adopt a joint strategy in wake of the developing situation in Afghanistan while the regional tour is being considered crucial. Qureshi will share Islamabad perspective during the consultations from August 24 to 26.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran following the recent visit.