Ram Gopal Varma under fire after video with Indian actress goes viral

12:40 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a reputation for hitting the nerves of the public with his blunt views and controversial statements.

This time around, his outrageous video with actress Inaya Sultan sparked backlash. The video that started doing rounds on the internet was from actress Inaya Sultani's birthday party in which the duo danced on song 'Hai Rama' from his hit movie Rangeela while the drunk director allegedly touches her inappropriately.

However, he later denied that the following video is fake and he is not the man dancing in the video and the girl in the red dress is not Inaya.

While sharing the viral video, the director had written, “I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video  is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN.”

Netizens, however, condemned his objectionable actions and slammed the casting couch phenomena that still exists in Bollywood.

Sultana too was criticised for tolerating such behaviour after she also shared a picture from her birthday party with Varma in the frame.

Inaya Sultana has been reportedly roped in for one of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movies. She is reportedly featured in the upcoming Telugu movie Aevum Jagat. The movie is directed by Dinesh Narra and will feature Kiran Geya and Prakruthivanam Prasad as lead characters.

