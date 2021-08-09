PM Imran inaugurates world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore
05:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the world's largest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami campaign.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister said that the Maiyawaki forest will help to control environmental pollution and our efforts to provide a good environment to the next generations.

He said the forest is spanning over 100 Kannal of land, adding that 165,000 plants will be planted at the site located in Saggian area of Lahore.

He said that Miyawaki plants grow ten percent faster than any other plant and this jungle has been set to grow at fifty three places in the provincial capital.

Prime Minister said Lahore is the city of gardens and “we will try our level best to restore its beauty”.

He said 640 million plants have been planted during 64 years in Pakistan, while one billion trees were planted in the KP from 2013 to 2018.

