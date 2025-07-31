K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi dismissed by Ombudsperson for harassing female employee

KARACHI – The Provincial Ombudsperson for Sindh, Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq, has issued a verdict against K-Electric’s CEO, Moonis Alvi, in a workplace harassment case.

The Ombudsperson found the allegations of harassment and mental torture leveled by complainant Meherin Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Consultant at K-Electric, to be credible and proven.

As part of the judgment, Moonis Alvi has been ordered to step down from his position as CEO of the K-Electric. Additionally, a fine of Rs2.5 million has been imposed on him, which must be paid within one month.

The verdict includes serious consequences in case of non-compliance. If Moonis Alvi fails to pay the fine within the stipulated time, the order permits the seizure of his movable and immovable properties. Furthermore, his national identity card and passport may also be blocked as per the ombudsperson’s ruling.

The complaint, originally filed by Meherin Zehra, dates back to her consultancy role with K-Electric in 2019.

According to her, she faced harassment and psychological distress during her tenure, which led her to seek legal recourse through the provincial ombudsperson’s office.

The ruling is being viewed as a major development in the enforcement of workplace harassment laws in Pakistan.