Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Which Pak Army officer was held responsible for security lapse at Jinnah House during May 9 Attacks? SC Judge asks

Which Pak Army Officer Was Held Responsible For Security Lapse At Jinnah House During May 9 Attacks Sc Judge Asks

RAWALPINDI – Army Officer’s accountability for Jinnah House security breach during May 9 attacks comes under Supreme Court’s scrutiny during a recent hearing.

A member of the constitutional bench Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi raised concerns over the accountability of army officers involved in the security breach during the May 9 attack on Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander), questioning whether any army officer had been tried in a military court for the security lapse that occurred during the attack.

The beach led by Justice Aminuddin Khan started hearings on appeals against the previous ruling of apex court, which annulled the military trial of civilians involved in the May 9 violence.

In last hearing, another bench member Justice Hilali questioned whether Pakistan Army Act (PAA) of 1952 outlined penalties for officers who suspend the Constitution, raising concerns regarding Article 6 of the Constitution, which addresses high treason.

Khawaja Haris, who represented government, referenced Liaquat Hussain case, which dealt with the trial of civilians for civil crimes in military courts. Justice Mandokhail emphasized the need to define under what circumstances civilians could be tried in such courts.

Justice Mandokhail raised the issue of whether an attack on a military convoy or a dispute at a checkpoint could also be classified as breaches of military discipline under the Army Act. Another judge reminded defence lawyer that FB Ali case took place during martial law, under the administration of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and stemmed from attempts to remove him. He stressed that martial law had ended with the establishment of the Constitution.

The hearings continue as the bench examines the complex legal issues surrounding military trials of civilians and the accountability of military personnel in such incidents.

Last year, Pakistan Army completed investigations into May 9 violence, leading to the dismissal of three senior officers, including Lt. Gen, for failing to secure Jinnah House during protests. ISPR Director General Ahmed Sharif that military courts are handling the trials of those involved, with 102 individuals facing charges.

May 9 is said to be one of darkest hours in country’s history when protests resulted in destruction of Jinnah House and valuable national heritage, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s personal belongings.

More to follow…

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 280.4
Euro EUR 285.75 288.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 174
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.25 906.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.25 730.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search