750 Prize Bond Jan 2025 – Check Winners Update, Draw Date and Balloting details

KARACHI – The balloting of Rs750 Prize Bond is slated to be held on January 15, 2025, Wednesday, as National Savings announced the 2025 Schedule.

National Savings Division Karachi office will conduct balloting of the Rs750 Prize Bond at 10:00 AM, and winners will be announced shortly.

750 Prize Bond 2025 Winners

Prize Category Winners
First Winner TBA
Second Winners TBA

The top winners and Full List of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared after balloting, follow Daily Pakistan for more.

Prize bonds remain a popular investment choice due to their security and potential for significant returns, with the government overseeing the draws to ensure transparency and fairness. The first draw of the year will be held on January 15, followed by additional draws in April, July, and October. Participants are encouraged to stay updated on upcoming draws to maximize their chances of winning.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

  • First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)
  • Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Winners can claim their prizes at designated branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity for those looking to benefit from potential rewards.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

