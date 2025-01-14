PSL 10: ‘Heartbroken’ Ihsanullah steps away from Pakistan Super League after Draft shock

LAHORE – Pakistani pace sensation Ihsanullah called it quits on Pakistan Super League, as he shifts focus to domestic cricket after being snubbed in the league Draft.

Ihsanullah, 22, announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was among unpicked players for the upcoming season of flagship cricket tournament. In an interview with a digital media outlet, the right-arm fast bowler expressed his frustration, revealing that no PSL franchise reached out to him despite his strong past performances.

He lamented a ‘selfish world with selfish people,’ and explained his decision to step away from franchise cricket. Ihsanullah said he will no longer participate in PSL, choosing instead to focus on domestic cricket to represent Team Green.

His comments came after Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Tareen, made shocking remarks, saying despite undergoing surgery on his right elbow, the bowler would never return to his previous pace. Tareen explained that scarring from a prior botched surgery would prevent Ihsanullah’s arm from straightening, which would affect his ability to bowl at max speed.

The former Multan Sultan player said he is determined to prove his doubters wrong, vowing to bowl at speeds of 150kmh.

For the unversed, Ihsanullah remained among top performers in PSL, as he got over 20 wickets with average of 15.77, but he has been sidelined since due to an elbow injury. Recently, he returned to action in the Champions T20 Cup, where he took two scalps in four games.