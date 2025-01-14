Pakistan mulls bill proposing 7-year jail term for black magic

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Interior held a debate on a bill that recommends strict punishment for those practicing black magic and involved in giving “taveez” to people.

Senator Faisal Saleem chaired the meeting while the bill was proposed by Senator Samina Mumtaz, who argued that such practices had damaged the society.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui asked how the black magic will be defined, adding that whether this would extend to those practicing under the guise of spiritual healers.

Senator Samina responded that those involved in black magic are destroying society. Senator Irfan Siddiqui retorted, saying that she was poking a hornet’s nest, to which she replied: “I have no problem with it”.

Senator Kamran shared that during a visit to China, he noticed that even the Great Wall had locks on it. He praised the bill, saying it was a good initiative.

Senator Palwasha Khan commented that people practicing black magic deceive the innocent people and swindle money from them.

Senator Samina stressed that those practicing black magic are involved in highly illegal and vile activities.

He explained how practitioners of black magic ask their clients to bring the blood of a child.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui noted that defining black magic before creating a new law would be very difficult.

The committee postponed further discussion on the bill to the next meeting.