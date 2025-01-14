Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PCB launches Pakistan Strike Force camp ahead of Champions Trophy

LAHORE – The Pakistan Strike Force training camp has started on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The camp has been arranged with an aim to work on the hard-hitting and modern-day batting skills of the domestic and international players.

The camp will run from 14-30 January at the NCA Lahore and the second leg of the camp will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan from 1-28 February.

The Strike Force programme will continue throughout the year as elite and emerging players will be invited to the camps from time to time.

Former international Cricketer Abdul Razzaq, known for his incredible ball-striking ability in a 17-year long international career, where he hit 168 sixes, is the head coach for this camp. Razzaq will be assisted by former Test cricketer Humayun Farhat and former first-class player Kamran Sajid in the camp.

The experienced team of coaches will mentor 25 players regarding how to perform under immense pressure, build core strength and strategise aggression and restraint while playing top-flight cricket. Given the meticulous demands of the modern-day cricket, the players will be monitored closely in the camp and trained according to the upcoming challenges.

Following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan are scheduled to play two ICC T20I World Cups, an ICC Cricket World Cup and a number of bilateral white-ball series till 2028, so the camp will also help add quality bench strength to the batting departments of the national setup and domestic teams.

Haider Ali, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan are the seven Pakistan capped players part of the Strike Force camp.

Pakistan Strike Force squad:

Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Afaq Ahmed (Abbottabad), Ali Imran (Islamabad), Amad But (Sialkot), Ashir Mehmood (Sialkot), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hasan Nawaz (Islamabad), Jahandad Khan (Rawalpindi), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (Karachi), Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad), Khushdil Shah (Peshawar), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Peshawar), Mohammad Amir Barki (Peshawar), Mohammad Faiq (Lahore), Mohammad Faizan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (FATA), Mubasir Khan (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Akhlaq (Lahore), Muhammad Imran Randhawa (Bahawalpur), Muhammad Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), Nasir Nawaz (Rawalpindi), Saad Masood (Rawalpindi), Shawaiz Irfan (Lahore), Usman Khan (Karachi) and Yasir Khan (Rawalpindi)

Latest

