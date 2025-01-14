Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali announced

KARACHI – A traffic diversion plan for southern port city of Karachi has been announced ahead of Youm-e-Ali procession today, Tuesday.

The main procession is set to begin from Ghafoor Chamber at 4:00 pm and it will culminate at Mehfil Shah Khorasan.

A spokesperson for Karachi Traffic police said MA Jinnah Road will remain closed between Tibet Centre and Gurumandar Chowk, while adjacent roads will also be blocked.

People traveling via Bahadur Yar Jang Road will have to use alternative routes, including Soldier Bazaar No. 1 Signal, Coast Guard, Anklesaria Hospital Signal, and Sharea Quaideen to reach Naumaish Chowrangi.

Furthermore, traffic will be diverted from Society Light Singal through Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi to PP Chowrangi or via Khudadad Colony Bridge toward Empress Market.

Commuters coming from Fresco to Numaish Chowrangi will need to use Eidgah Chowk, Jubilee, and Nishtar Road, or turn to Regal Chowk via Tibet Centre.

From Fawara Chowk and Garden Nishtar Road, traffic will be diverted via Abdullah Haroon Road, Paradise Signal, and Empress Market.

The traffic police have asked commuters to use alternative routes in order avoid inconvenience.

