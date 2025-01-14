Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

BCCI plans to restrict players’ spouses on tours after consecutive defeats

Bcci Plans To Restrict Players Spouses On Tours After Consecutive Defeats

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly implementing new measures to address the team’s recent poor performances, including restrictions on players’ spouses accompanying them on international tours.

According to Indian media reports, the decision comes in the wake of a surprising 2-0 home Test series whitewash against New Zealand and a 1-3 series defeat to Australia. During a review meeting attended by BCCI officials, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, it was decided that stricter guidelines would be introduced to enhance player focus and performance.

Reintroduction of Pre-COVID Regulations

Reports suggest that BCCI plans to reintroduce pre-COVID-19 policies, limiting the time spouses can spend with players during tours. For tournaments or series lasting over 45 days, players’ spouses will only be allowed to stay for 14 days. For shorter tours, the duration will be further reduced to just seven days.

The move comes after concerns were raised that the constant presence of family members during tours might be affecting players’ concentration. Notably, players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen with their spouses throughout the recent Australia series, which reportedly sparked internal discussions within the board.

Mandatory Team Travel

In addition to the restrictions on spouses, the BCCI is set to enforce mandatory team travel protocols. Over the past few years, several players have preferred traveling separately instead of using the team bus. However, in a bid to strengthen team unity, the board has decided that all players must travel together, regardless of their seniority or stature within the team.

Focus on Performance Improvement

These measures aim to rebuild the team’s cohesion and boost on-field performances. The BCCI believes that minimizing external distractions and fostering camaraderie during tours will help the team regain its competitive edge.

While some players may find these regulations restrictive, the board’s focus remains on achieving better results in upcoming series and restoring India’s dominance in cricket.

The new SOPs are expected to be implemented ahead of India’s next international tour, signaling a determined effort by the BCCI to tackle the team’s recent setbacks.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 280.4
Euro EUR 285.75 288.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 174
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.25 906.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.25 730.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search