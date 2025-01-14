BCCI plans to restrict players’ spouses on tours after consecutive defeats

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly implementing new measures to address the team’s recent poor performances, including restrictions on players’ spouses accompanying them on international tours.

According to Indian media reports, the decision comes in the wake of a surprising 2-0 home Test series whitewash against New Zealand and a 1-3 series defeat to Australia. During a review meeting attended by BCCI officials, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, it was decided that stricter guidelines would be introduced to enhance player focus and performance.

Reintroduction of Pre-COVID Regulations

Reports suggest that BCCI plans to reintroduce pre-COVID-19 policies, limiting the time spouses can spend with players during tours. For tournaments or series lasting over 45 days, players’ spouses will only be allowed to stay for 14 days. For shorter tours, the duration will be further reduced to just seven days.

The move comes after concerns were raised that the constant presence of family members during tours might be affecting players’ concentration. Notably, players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen with their spouses throughout the recent Australia series, which reportedly sparked internal discussions within the board.

Mandatory Team Travel

In addition to the restrictions on spouses, the BCCI is set to enforce mandatory team travel protocols. Over the past few years, several players have preferred traveling separately instead of using the team bus. However, in a bid to strengthen team unity, the board has decided that all players must travel together, regardless of their seniority or stature within the team.

Focus on Performance Improvement

These measures aim to rebuild the team’s cohesion and boost on-field performances. The BCCI believes that minimizing external distractions and fostering camaraderie during tours will help the team regain its competitive edge.

While some players may find these regulations restrictive, the board’s focus remains on achieving better results in upcoming series and restoring India’s dominance in cricket.

The new SOPs are expected to be implemented ahead of India’s next international tour, signaling a determined effort by the BCCI to tackle the team’s recent setbacks.