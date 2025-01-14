Sher Afzal Marwat shares two cents on ‘oooo’ protest

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has shared his opinion on new way of holding protest with the sound of “oooo”.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said he did not like such type of protest.

He added, “I don’t like the ‘Ooo Ooo’ type of protest; this is something that even jackals do. But if my party asks me to chant the ‘Ooo Ooo’ slogan, I will do it for them.”

It is noteworthy that yesterday, PTI members raised the “Ooo Ooo” slogan during the National Assembly session in protest.

It all started after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave an example of this protest while addressing an event.

The premier said he was visiting a factory in Japan when its workers had made sounds of “oooo” after short intervals. Upon asking, the PM said he was told that the workers are staging protest without stopping their work.

PM Shehbaz said he had appreciated their way of protest.