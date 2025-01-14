Islamabad Airport to be outsourced to Turkish Consortium for 15 years

The Pakistan Airports Authority has approved the outsourcing of management control of Islamabad International Airport to a Turkish consortium, TERG, for 15 years, marking a significant development in the country’s aviation sector.

The decision was finalized during a Board of Directors meeting chaired by Aviation Secretary Ahsan Mangi. The Turkish consortium’s bid, offering 47.25% of the project cost, was approved by the board. Sources within the Ministry of Aviation confirmed that the next step involves securing federal cabinet approval to formalize the agreement.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency at Pakistan’s airports. The government is also considering outsourcing the management of Karachi and Lahore airports in the near future.