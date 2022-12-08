Sri Lankan player loses teeth while taking catch in LPL match (VIDEO)

GALLE – An all-rounder of Sri Lanka was rushed to a hospital after he broke his three to four teeth while attempt a catch during a match of the Lanka Premier League.

The incident occurred during a match between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators in Galle.

Videos posted on social media show Chamika Karunaratne successfully taking the catch but immediately covering his face as it was bleeding.

Chamika Karunaratne lost 3-4 teeth while taking this catch. pic.twitter.com/cvB44921yZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2022

The Kandy Falcons Team director, in a statement, said Karunaratne was stabilised and would take part in remainder of the LPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Kandy Falcons won the match by five wickets to cement the top spot on the LPL score board.