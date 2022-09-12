‘Catches win matches’: Shadab Khan takes responsibility for Asia Cup 2022 final loss
DUBIA – Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has taken the responsibility for losing final match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.
An astonishing counterattack from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and stunning bowling performances from Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranaga set up a comfortable 23-run win for Sri Lanka over Pakistan in the final match.
The team of the island national had set Pakistan 171 to win and that they were able to manage the imposing total was because of a brilliant 45-ball 71 not out from Rajapaksa.
Chasing the target, all Pakistani players were bowled out for 147 as the Team Green’s top batting line collapsed early.
Following the match, fans lashed out the team for losing the match, with some holding Shadab Khan responsible for the defeat as he dropped two crucial catches.
After his performance stirred angry reactions, the all-rounder took to Twitter and apologised to the nation.
Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/7qPgAalzbt— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 11, 2022
“Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best”.
He concluded his post by congratulating the Sri Lankan team over winning the Asia Cup 2022 final.
