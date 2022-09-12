PM Shehbaz extends wishes to Britain's King Charles III on accession to throne

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended sincere good wishes to King Charles III on his accession to the throne.

The former Prince of Wales became a lawful and rightful Lord of Britain and Commonwealth on September 10, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the UK died peacefully at Balmoral.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement on official Instagram handle, dubbing the Prince Charles as the new King of England.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani prime minister wrote: “On behalf of the people & government of Pakistan, I wish to convey our sincere good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne”.

On behalf of the people & government of Pakistan, I wish to convey our sincere good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne. May the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign @RoyalFamily @ClarenceHouse — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 12, 2022

“ May the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign,” he added.