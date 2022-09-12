Celebs react after Pakistan lose Asia Cup to Sri Lanka

01:57 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Celebs react after Pakistan lose Asia Cup to Sri Lanka
LAHORE – A stunning counterattack from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and impressive bowling performances from Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranaga helped Sri Lanka to beat Pakistan in the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and lift the trophy for the sixth time.

Sri Lanka had built 171-run target for the Team Green despite losing early wickets as Rajapaksa smashed a scintillating 45-ball 71.

However, Babar Azam-led squad failed to perform at all fronts – batting, bowling and fielding – as it collapsed at 147.

On one side, fans reacted strongly after Pakistan could not bring the trophy to the country, celebrities also shared their views two cents after team could not perform up to mark, with some showing support for the players.

Singer Ali Zafar expressed sorrow over the defeat. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Did we win or loose ? Am on west coast time line. Just woke up and saw …. ! I think I wanna go back to sleep”.

Fahad Mustaf wrote on Twitter, “Srilanka played as a team and we as individuals! Srilanka deserves to win”.

Filmstar Shaan Shahid lambasted the team for slow batting and poor fielding, urging the coach to come forward and take responsibility for it.

Pakistan star Hira Mani said that Pakistani players made good efforts in the match, saying she has finally started watching cricket. 

Yumna Zaidi also shared her reaction. 

Singer Asim Azhar also expressed disappointment but he hoped that the team will come back stronger. 

Pakistan team will now take part in ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting in October this year. 

