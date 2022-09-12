Cricket Australia appeals for donations for flood-hit Pakistan
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Cricket Australia appeals for donations for flood-hit Pakistan
Source: Cricket Australia (Twitter)
Share

KARACHI: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday appealed for donations to help people badly hit by recent floods in Pakistan.

CA in a post on its official Twitter handle said, "It's been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected”.

Urging people to donate for flood-hit families, it wrote: “If you can, please consider donating at http://pakistan.unicef.org.au/cricket".

Floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacier melt have claimed nearly 1,400 loves and affected 35 million people across Pakistan, besides washing away houses, livestock, crops and other infrastructure.

As the South Asian country facing massive devastation, with the government estimating the total losses at $30 billion, international community is contributing to the relief efforts by sending aid.

PM Shehbaz lauds UN chief for unprecedented ... 02:40 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented ...

More From This Category
PCB Chief Ramiz Raja claps back at Indian ...
10:43 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
‘Catches win matches’: Shadab Khan takes ...
10:30 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
Pakistan thump India 7-3 to qualify for World Cup ...
10:22 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Here’s all you need to know about prize money ...
09:47 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
PAKvSL: Lahore holds Pakistan’s biggest ...
05:23 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth ...
10:53 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive in Karachi
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr