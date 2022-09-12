Cricket Australia appeals for donations for flood-hit Pakistan

KARACHI: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday appealed for donations to help people badly hit by recent floods in Pakistan.

CA in a post on its official Twitter handle said, "It's been devastating to see the effects of torrential rains in Pakistan, with one-third of the country under water and more than 33 million people affected”.

Urging people to donate for flood-hit families, it wrote: “If you can, please consider donating at http://pakistan.unicef.org.au/cricket".

Floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains and glacier melt have claimed nearly 1,400 loves and affected 35 million people across Pakistan, besides washing away houses, livestock, crops and other infrastructure.

As the South Asian country facing massive devastation, with the government estimating the total losses at $30 billion, international community is contributing to the relief efforts by sending aid.