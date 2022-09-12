Pakistani TikToker Nadeem 'Naniwala’ arrested for ‘kidnapping’ YouTuber in Sialkot
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Pakistani TikToker Nadeem 'Naniwala’ arrested for ‘kidnapping’ YouTuber in Sialkot
Source: social media
SIALKOT – Famous Pakistani TikToker Nadeem Mubarak alias ‘Naniwala’ was held along with accomplices for attempting to kidnap a YouTuber Ahmed Ali, police said Monday.

It was reported that Nadeem Mubarak first threatened the victim, who roasted him in a recent video over an online tussle.

Later, TikToker along with his four accomplices arrived Daska area of ​​Sialkot where he allegedly abducted YouTuber Ahmed Ali and his brother, however, the victim’s brother manage to escape from the location.

Police then took action and a case was lodged on the complaint of the victim's brother under section 365. Sialkot Police also shared a tweet, confirming the arrest of Nadeem Naniwala for assault and kidnapping.

Cops also confirmed the recovery of the captive. The victim told cops that he was taken against his will and was assaulted by the TikToker and his accomplices.

The Sialkot DPO earlier took notice of the incident and assured that justice will be served in the case.

