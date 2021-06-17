TikToker Mian Kashif arrested for fraud with Ertugrul star (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Police Thursday arrested Mian Kashif Zameer, a Pakistani businessman and TikToker, over fraud with Turkish actor Engin Altan, who played lead role in widely popular drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

DSP CIA Mian Shafqat said that Altan had sent a complaint against the TikToker through email to IGP, adding that a case has been registered against the suspect at Race Course Police Station.

Saying Mian Kashif is also a wanted felon, DSP Shafqat said that the police have also recovered a vehicle and huge cache of fake gold from his possession.

Earlier this year, the Turkish star, who was hosted by Zameer in Pakistan last year, announced to cancel his $1 million deal with the Sialkot-based businessman.

Altan, while revealing the reason behind the termination of the contract, said that the owner of the company had not 'fulfill any of the conditions decided while signing the agreement.

The 41-year-old actor also expressed displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given by Zameer.

A press statement by the Ertugrul star stated, “Kashif Zameer has not fulfilled any of the conditions despite the period given under the agreement. The company failed to pay even half of the amount as per the agreement. I have not any association with, Sialkot-based businessman, Kashif Zameer anymore."

Kashif Zameer is the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and claims his father was a session judge. However, after the death of his father, he now runs the business himself.