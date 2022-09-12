Hindu temple gives shelter to Muslim families displaced by floods in Balochistan
Web Desk
05:37 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Hindu temple gives shelter to Muslim families displaced by floods in Balochistan
Source: social media
QUETTA – In another heart-warming example of communal amity, a Hindu temple in the country’s southwestern region has provided shelter to around 200 affected persons displaced by the massive floods.

The displaced families, including women, and children were given space to take shelter at Baba Madhodas Mandir in Jalal Khan village in the Kachhi district in Balochistan. A sacred place for Hindus which is elevated from ground level and is serving as a sanctuary for flood-affected people.

The In-charge of Baba Madhodas temple told a local media outlet that pilgrims were accommodated at rooms for pilgrims. The sacred place belongs to a Hindu saint who was loved by Muslims and Hindus before the partition.

Furthermore, the livestock of flood affectees was also accommodated at the nearby place.

Reports further suggest that local people made announcements from the temple, calling Muslims to rush to the temple to take refuge, while a medical camp has been established inside the temple.

For Baloch Hindus, opening the temple to the flood-affected families was a gesture of humanity and religious harmony, which has been their tradition for a long time.

Officials have said that a little over a quarter of a million people are still in shelters as the country faces one of the worst floods in recent memory.

The death toll from flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan has soared to 270 while over 500,000 livestock was either swept away or killed in the tragedy.

