Floods in Balochistan leave Coke Studio’s 'Kana Yaari' singer Wahab Bugti homeless

QUETTA – Unprecedented rains caused massive devastation in underprivileged southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, killing common people, razing their housing and sweeping away their livelihood.

The shattering videos and photos coming from the most-affected region show people are forced to spend days and nights in open skies with despair in their eyes. Along with their innocent children, the residents of a province that is rich with gold mines are looking for help.

Abdul Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame after his performance in Coke Studio’s hit song Kana Yaari, and his family is among the victims, awaiting for some good turns for previous few weeks after floods washed away his mud-house and earnings.

The Balochi pop song garnered compliments and love amongst the audience. Sung by the up-and-coming hijabi rapper Eva B, the track also starred Kaifi Khalil as the lead vocalist and Abdul Wahab Bugti playing the Tambura.

Shocking images circulating on social media clearly paint the misery; Bugti is passing through as his family members can be seen taking shelter under a charpoy, with no food.

The miserable situation has promoted the social media users to raise voice for the flood-hit people, including Wahab Bugti, asking affluent and government to extend help to them.

Coke studio song Kana Yaari's fame Balochi singer Wahab Buggti has also been affected by recent flood in Balochistan💔

May Allah help everyone in need pic.twitter.com/v7q2u6Q8l3 — Bhatti Sahb💞 (@BhattiS69920373) August 21, 2022

The famous Balochi singer #WahabBugti has also been affected by recent flood in #Balochistan. Coke studio has made million of rupees from his song "#KanaYaari" and now it has been crucial responsibility of Coke studio to come up to assist him during his worst days. @cokestudio pic.twitter.com/UoJMJVHlD0 — ZaRa (@Zeeabroo) August 21, 2022

@cokestudio 's #KanaYaari sensation Singer wahab Bugti in recent #BalochistanFloods .#CokeStudio Should play a role to help out the affected families of floods in #Balochistan who r in dire need of shelter,food n healthcare including it's very own artists. pic.twitter.com/B6kvPNGBLr — Nimra Pirkani (@nimra_pirkani) August 21, 2022

This is Wahab Bugti who participated in "Kana Yaari" at Coke Studio. The floods have affected his entire family and he is looking forward to help from everyone, including Coke Studios.@cokestudio @dpr_gob @PakSarfrazbugti @Abdul_Bugti @SherM_BRP @AhsanRazaBudh @DrMalikNP pic.twitter.com/cfYp7diYMW — Engr Kaleem Saifullah (@EngrKaleemSaif) August 21, 2022

Death toll from monsoon downpours across Pakistan has surged past 680 while over 1,100 people have sustained injuries in different incidents.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Balochistan is the worst-hit province with 202 rain-related casualties. Sindh has reported 149 deaths, Punjab 144, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 135, Azad Kashmir 34, Gilgit-Baltistan nine, and Islamabad has recorded one death.