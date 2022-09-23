Half of earnings from upcoming Hum Awards in Canada to go to flood relief

The Pakistani entertainment industry's biggest and most popular platform, Hum Television, is known for its excellent drama productions and extravagant award shows with many A-list stars in attendance.

The success of the award show has skyrocketed and it is now scheduled for its 8th ceremony but the production houses and the celebrities gearing up for the award show have been scrutinised and called out for their ignorance and insensitivity towards the humanitarian crisis in Pakistan.

Netizens were furious and reprimanded Hum TV and other celebrities who came to the defence. A number of actors maintained that they are attending the show and suggested that half of the earnings will go straight to the flood affected people. However, netizens weren't quite satisfied with the answers.

The founder of Hum Network, Sultana Siddiqui, arranged a fundraiser. Hosting the ceremony, Siddiqui said she did charity during the COVID-19 pandemic and she has decided to raise funds in Canada as well. Siddiqui also suggested that their organisation isn’t registered in Canada, so they will collaborate with other organisations.

The official Instagram handle of Hum TV network shared many clips and pictures from the fundraising event.

Celebrities also shared Instagram stories to highlight the fact that the earnings will be donated to charity causes and assist the flood affectees.

For the unversed, the HUM TV award show is considered to be the industry's finest, most watched, and the most prestigious event.