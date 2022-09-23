Mahira Khan spotted rehearsing for HUM Awards 2022
The preparations for the Hum Awards are in full swing and Lollywood diva Mahira Khan is gearing up to win hearts with her energetic performance at the Hum Awards happening in Canada.
Spreading like wildfire, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star's BTS video of her dance rehearsals featuring is going viral on her social media.
Needless to say, fans are thrilled to see their favorite superstar rocking the dance floor at the prestigious award show.
On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.
