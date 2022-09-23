Naimal Khawar gives a lovely sneak peek into her family getaway
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Naimal Khawar gives a lovely sneak peek into her family getaway
Source: Instagram
Share

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are always in the limelight and are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan.

The duo’s Instagram handles are proof of their bond and they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

This time around, the Anaa actor shared heartwarming pictures from her family getaway with her husband, Hamza Ali Abbasi and son, Mustapha.

Abbasi and Khawar got hitched in August of 2019 and the duo took everyone by surprise with their wedding invite going viral on social media.

Hamza Ali Abbasi became a household name after his performance in Pyaare Afzal was critically acclaimed. Khawar made her Lollywood debut with Verna opposite Mahira Khan.

Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest ... 07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Naimal Khawar Abbasi is the definition of beauty with brains. Khawar who is an artist and actor by ...

More From This Category
Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the ...
07:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Mawra Hocane wins hearts with adorable ...
04:42 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with new dance video
02:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Mahira Khan spotted rehearsing for HUM Awards 2022
03:05 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Levi’s® launches the Next Iteration of Buy ...
09:52 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
Myriad Lights
11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team to chase down a ...
07:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr