Naimal Khawar gives a lovely sneak peek into her family getaway
Share
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are always in the limelight and are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan.
The duo’s Instagram handles are proof of their bond and they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.
This time around, the Anaa actor shared heartwarming pictures from her family getaway with her husband, Hamza Ali Abbasi and son, Mustapha.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Abbasi and Khawar got hitched in August of 2019 and the duo took everyone by surprise with their wedding invite going viral on social media.
Hamza Ali Abbasi became a household name after his performance in Pyaare Afzal was critically acclaimed. Khawar made her Lollywood debut with Verna opposite Mahira Khan.
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest ... 07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Naimal Khawar Abbasi is the definition of beauty with brains. Khawar who is an artist and actor by ...
- Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team ...07:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- PAKvsEng: Pakistan field first against England in third T20I07:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- With the power of all day clarity realme 9 4G delivers superior ...06:54 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- ICCIA hosts 4th session of Best of Entrepreneurship session in the ...06:47 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Up to 15% discount on Payment of Token Tax, 5% discount on Property ...06:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Mawra Hocane wins hearts with adorable pre-birthday celebration04:42 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
-
- Naimal Khawar gives a lovely sneak peek into her family getaway03:37 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022