Naimal Khawar gives a lovely sneak peek into her family getaway

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are always in the limelight and are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan.

The duo’s Instagram handles are proof of their bond and they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

This time around, the Anaa actor shared heartwarming pictures from her family getaway with her husband, Hamza Ali Abbasi and son, Mustapha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Abbasi and Khawar got hitched in August of 2019 and the duo took everyone by surprise with their wedding invite going viral on social media.

Hamza Ali Abbasi became a household name after his performance in Pyaare Afzal was critically acclaimed. Khawar made her Lollywood debut with Verna opposite Mahira Khan.