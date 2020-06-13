Mehwish Hayat shuts down rumours of being Covid-19 positive

Sheherbano Syed
11:19 AM | 13 Jun, 2020
Mehwish Hayat shuts down rumours of being Covid-19 positive
Share

LAHORE - Conspiracy theories, misinformation and conjecture regarding COVID-19 have flooded social media.

As bad as the situation is getting in Pakistan and all around the world, people really need to hold back on spreading fake news and making it even worse.

Popular actor Mehwish Hayat clarified on her Twitter that she has not contracted coronavirus even though it was being speculated otherwise.

“Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories," she said.

"Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of 'followers' and 'likes'. This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends."

Prior to this, several members of the showbiz industry have tested positive for coronavirus including, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Alizeh Shah, Naveed Raza, Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, and Vasay Chaudhary.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-19
02:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a ...
02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah
01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
I hope all rapists rot in hell: Hania Amir
12:25 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Mira Sethi’s book will be coming out in April ...
12:19 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr