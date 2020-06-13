Mehwish Hayat shuts down rumours of being Covid-19 positive

LAHORE - Conspiracy theories, misinformation and conjecture regarding COVID-19 have flooded social media.

As bad as the situation is getting in Pakistan and all around the world, people really need to hold back on spreading fake news and making it even worse.

Popular actor Mehwish Hayat clarified on her Twitter that she has not contracted coronavirus even though it was being speculated otherwise.

Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories. Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of "followers" and "likes". This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 11, 2020

“Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories," she said.

"Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of 'followers' and 'likes'. This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends."

Prior to this, several members of the showbiz industry have tested positive for coronavirus including, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Alizeh Shah, Naveed Raza, Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, and Vasay Chaudhary.

