Indian troops kill 4 more Kashmiri youth in IOK
11:55 AM | 13 Jun, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Islamabad districts, today (Saturday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth each during cordon and search operations at Nipora in Kulgam and in Lallan area of Islamabad.
Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas and suspended internet service.
The operations were going on till last reports came in.
- Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid shifted to Rawalpindi hospital10:04 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 139,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,632 confirmed ...09:39 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate COVID-19: FM Qureshi08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan in 24 hours, NCOC ...11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 2111:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-1902:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020