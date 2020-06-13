Indian troops kill 4 more Kashmiri youth in IOK
Web Desk
11:55 AM | 13 Jun, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Islamabad districts, today (Saturday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth each during cordon and search operations at Nipora in Kulgam and in Lallan area of Islamabad.

Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas and suspended internet service.

The operations were going on till last reports came in.

