Web Desk
07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest pictures
Source: Naimal Khawar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Naimal Khawar Abbasi is the definition of beauty with brains. Khawar who is an artist and actor by profession keeps netizens in awe with her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures. Married to one of the finest actors in Lollywood Hamza Ali Abbasi, Khawar needs no introduction when it comes to making headlines.

The Anaa actress keeps up with her loyal fans and followers who laud the diva for keeping a balance between her professional and private life. The Verna actress recently got the internet swooning by sharing pictures in mustard-colored skirt and white aesthetic tee.    

Khawar wrote, "Only if croissants were healthy."

Abbasi and Khawar tied the knot in 2019, and have been blessed with a son. 

Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video
09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

