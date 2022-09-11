Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest pictures
Share
Lollywood diva Naimal Khawar Abbasi is the definition of beauty with brains. Khawar who is an artist and actor by profession keeps netizens in awe with her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures. Married to one of the finest actors in Lollywood Hamza Ali Abbasi, Khawar needs no introduction when it comes to making headlines.
The Anaa actress keeps up with her loyal fans and followers who laud the diva for keeping a balance between her professional and private life. The Verna actress recently got the internet swooning by sharing pictures in mustard-colored skirt and white aesthetic tee.
Khawar wrote, "Only if croissants were healthy."
View this post on Instagram
Abbasi and Khawar tied the knot in 2019, and have been blessed with a son.
Naimal Khawar's latest photoshoot draws severe ... 05:40 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Naimal Khawar Khan, a Pakistani actress, is widely known for being the spouse of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi. Khawar is a ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:17 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 September 202208:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Iraq allows entry to around 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran ...11:45 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani 'Ken Doll' rocks stage with bhangra performance on Abrarul ...11:15 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth Asia Cup trophy10:53 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran Khan's sons at Jemima's ...07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest pictures07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022