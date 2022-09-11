TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran Khan's sons at Jemima's movie screening

ONTARIO – Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, whose latest movie – What's Love Got To Do With It? – was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, was recently spotted with the sons of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith.

The latest clicks of Mom actor are doing rounds on social media who also posed with Qasim and Sulaiman.

Imran Khan’s sons, who remained low-key, were also praised as they dressed to the nines at the event. Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith has directed Sajal's upcoming project.

Earlier, Sajal walked the red carpet at the international film festival for the World Premiere of her British rom-com.

The diva strikes a perfect balance of East meets West with her all-black boho outfit, comprising of frilled gharara pants, paired with a crop top and blazer, with those maroon bangles.

Meanwhile, the pictures are viral as fans can’t get enough of their favourite actor and Khan’s sons.

The film is slated to release in theatres on January 27, 2023.

The movie’s co-producer Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter to share the official trailer for the movie.

What’s Love Got to Do with It? revolves around Zoe (James), her childhood friend and neighbor Kazim (Latif), who’s been recently engaged in an ‘assisted marriage’ to Maymouna (Aly).

Zoe is taken aback by the prospect of having partners chosen by the family members. Zoe pitches her best friend’s love life as the subject of her next documentary as she follows him through the stages of his engagement.