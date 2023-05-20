WATCH — Saboor Aly's selfie struggles in an elevator

Pakistani actress, Saboor Aly, is known for her quirky personality, doe-eyed face, and effervescence. The diva, with her successful career and millions of diehard fans, has managed to stay in the news, often for hilarious reasons. The Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai actress who is quite active on social media platforms, recently shared her struggle of taking a selfie in an elevator.

The Parizaad star, despite being an actor and acquainted with cameras, couldn’t manage to take a shot peacefully as she “struggled” with the lift’s door. Luckily, the gorgeous diva blessed the internet with her ethereal beauty in selfies taken in the same elevator.

The Mujhay Vidah Kar actress donned a casual look with her olive-colored pants, white tee, a Gucci bag, and dainty jewelry.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Sar-e-Rah, Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Fitrat, and Tum Ho Wajah to name a few.