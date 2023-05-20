NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs1.55 per unit for KE consumers 

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in electricity price for consumers of K-Electric.

The hike in power tariff has been made in wake of the previous fiscal year’s second quarterly adjustment. The NEPRA has sent its decision to the federal government to issue a notification in this regard.

The additional amount will be received from KE consumers from May to July 2023. The NEPRA has announced a decision on a petition filed by the federal government seeking equal tariff across the country.