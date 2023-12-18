Search

Meesha Shafi wins initial defamation suit against ARY UK

Court said TV channel aired misleading content and make people believe that Ms Shafi escaped from Pakistani courts

11:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

LONDON – Pakistani actress and singer accused rockstar Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, in what was the first #MeToo moment in Pakistan, and she remained in a legal tussle for years, and now Meesha won the first part of her defamation lawsuit against ARY’s UK broadcaster (New Vision TV).

British high court’s trial found that New Vision TV aired content that defamed the 42-year-old.

In its ruling, the court stated that a private broadcaster aired defamatory statements about Ms Shafi and presented her as someone who does not comply with legal requirements laid down by a court and engages in such behavior repeatedly.

It said such statements tend lowering Meesha Shafi in the estimation of right-thinking people generally. It said claimant was noted celebrity who remained vocal about women’s rights, and in light of claimant’s standing, the assertions have a “seriously adverse impact on the way the claimant is treated, thus satisfying the seriousness threshold.”

The court gave time to UK NVTV to submit its defence by January 26, 2024.

In its 2020 broadcast, ARY UK aired reports claiming that Meesha Shafi came to Pakistan, and left after recording some work. She flouted court orders in sheer violation.

The whole development is in the aftermath of a sexual harassment case filed in the Lahore High Court against singer Ali Zafar, but the assertions were turned down on technical grounds.

